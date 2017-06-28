Twins' Sano leads at 3B in final day of All-Star voting

(Credit: Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Twins fans have one final day to vote to send Miguel Sano to the All-Star Game next month in Miami.

Online fan voting for the Midsummer Classic ends at 10:59pm CT on Thursday.

As of Monday's last vote tally, Sano led the voting for American League third basemen, with more than 1.5 million votes. Cleveland's Jose Ramirez trailed by about 200,000 votes, but managed to cut Sano's vote lead in half in the past week.

If he makes it to Miami, it would be the first All-Star appearance for Sano.

Sano is the only Twins player to rank in the top five in fan voting at any position, despite the team's solid play overall this season.

Fans can vote up to five times per day online at this page.

The All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday night. The game itself is Tuesday, July 11.

© 2017 KARE-TV