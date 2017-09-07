Twins score 3 in ninth to stun Royals, 4-2

Sep 7, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) hits a two run single in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Twins' Jorge Polanco drove in the go-ahead runs off ailing Kansas City closer Kelvin Herrera with two outs in the ninth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat the Royals 4-2 on Thursday night.



Herrera, who has been dealing with a mild forearm strain, inherited a 2-1 lead before giving up a pair of singles and a walk. Brian Dozier hit a tying sacrifice fly, and after Joe Mauer was walked intentionally, Polanco lined a single up the middle for the lead.



Trevor Hildenberger (3-2) earned the win with a scoreless eighth in relief of Twins starter Kyle Gibson, while Matt Belisle handled a perfect ninth to pick up his sixth save.

