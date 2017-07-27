Twins send catcher Murphy to D-backs for left-hander Moya

Mar 2, 2017; Sarasota, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher John Ryan Murphy (12) against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

PHOENIX - The Minnesota Twins are sending Triple-A catcher John Ryan Murphy to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Double-A left-hander Gabriel Moya.



The deal agreed to Thursday was pending physicals for both players.



The 26-year-old Murphy, a second-round pick by the Yankees in the 2009 amateur draft, has played parts of four seasons in the majors - from 2013-15 with New York then last year for the Twins.



Through Tuesday, he was batting .222 with four homers, nine doubles and 27 RBIs for Rochester.



Moya, 22, was 4-1 with a 0.82 ERA and 17 saves in 34 appearances for the Jackson Generals.

