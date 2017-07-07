Twins to host yard sale this weekend

Stock image (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Need to upgrade your Minnesota Twins gear? Now's your chance.

The Twins announced Friday they will hold a Yard Sale on Target Plaza -- in what they're calling a first for the stadium.

With their concession and retail partner Delaware North Sportservice, the Yard Sale will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until the end of each game.

The sale is available to ticketed fans as well as the general public.

Items featured include discounted merchandise from the team store, bobbleheads and figurines, Twins jerseys, hats, spring training items and more.

