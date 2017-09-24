Twins top Tigers 10-4 for 4-game sweep, close on wild card

Sep 23, 2017; Detroit, MI; Twins center fielder Zack Granite receives congratulations from designated hitter Robbie Grossman (36) and second baseman Brian Dozier (2) after he hits a 3-run home run in the 8th inning against the Tigers. (Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT (AP) - Jorge Polanco and Eduardo Escobar homered, and Minnesota beat the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep that moved the Twins closer to securing a wild-card berth in the playoffs.



Polanco hit a solo homer in the first off Buck Farmer (4-5), and Escobar welcomed Victor Alcantara with a three-run drive in the sixth.



Minnesota (82-74) began the day 4½ games ahead of Kansas City, Texas and the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card. The Twins outscored the Tigers 39-12 in the sweep.



Detroit has lost seven straight and 14 of 16. At 62-94, the Tigers will finish with their worst record since going 43-119 in 2003.

