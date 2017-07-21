KARE
Twins unveil statue for former manager Tom Kelly

Tom Kelly statue

Ryan Shaver, KARE 6:23 PM. CDT July 21, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Twins manager Tom Kelly became the latest legend to have his likeness on display at Target Field on Friday.

The Twins honored Kelly with a pregame ceremony on the plaza outside Target Field. Kelly's bronze statue becomes the eighth installed so far.

Check out the video to relive the ceremony and to also hear from Kelly, Paul Molitor and Brian Dozier.

