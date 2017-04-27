U of M Athletes Village Tour

MINNEAPOLIS - KARE 11 Sports had the chance to tour the University of Minnesota's Athletes Village on Thursday.

The new multi-sports facility for Gopher student-athletes is nearly 70 percent completed.

It's a brand new $166-million center for student-athlete performance that will be opening in January of 2018. It will provide new basketball facilities for the men's and women's teams as well as the football team.

You can check out the TV version that aired on KARE 11 Sports above, or take a longer tour in the video below.

