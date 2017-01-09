U of M's Coffey wins Big 10 Freshman of the Week

U of M guard Amir Coffey has been selected as the Big 10 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, for his performances against Northwestern and Ohio State last week. (Photo: Getty Images, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS - Amir Coffey was hailed as a signing that could turn around the floundering University of Minnesota (U of M)Men's Basketball Program almost singlehandedly.

So far, the freshman has not disappointed.

Coffey, a 6 foot 8 inch guard from Hopkins was named Big 10 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. He led the Gophers in scoring in both victories at Northwestern on Thursday and at home against Ohio State Sunday night. Against the Wildcats Coffey scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a career-high three 3-pointers. He added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the 70-66 victory in Evanston.

Here is what he did in two contests.

Averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in lifting the Golden Gophers to a road win at Northwestern and home victory against Ohio State

For the week, shot 60.9 percent (14-of-23) from the field and 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from three-point range

Scored 17 points, pulled down four rebounds, handed out three assists and swiped four steals at Northwestern

Scored 19 points, dished out five assists and corralled four rebounds against the Buckeyes

Currently averaging 15.3 points and 3.5 assists per game in conference play

Coffey was previously honored with the award on November 21.

The Gophers are currently 15-2, and will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State Wednesday night.