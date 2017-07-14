Vikings Floyd suspended first 4 games

New Vikings wide receiver gets some work in at the team's minicamp. (Photo: Brad Rempel - USA Today Sports Images, Brad Rempel)

The NFL has announced a four-game suspension for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd, for violating terms of his house arrest after pleaded guilty to a drunken driving incident earlier this year.

The Vikings put out a statement Friday saying Floyd will miss the first four games of the season and will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Monday, Oct. 2.

"Floyd is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games," the statement reads.

The wide receiver was ordered by an Arizona judge to spend a day in jail last month after alcohol was detected in his system.

Floyd claimed drinking kombucha tea, which he didn't know was fermented, was the reason he was flagged for consuming alcohol, which he was not supposed to do under house arrest.

The suspension announcement comes after head coach Mike Zimmer drew a line in the sand with Floyd regarding his reasoning.

“Do I believe it? I don’t know how much tea he drank. I have no clue,” Zimmer told the Pioneer Press, recounting his discussion with Floyd after a series of failed self-administered Breathalyzer tests.

“I don’t have any doubt why there’d be skepticism, but he told me that he wasn’t (drinking). That it was legit.”

But?

“I said, ‘If I find out you’re lying to me, I’m going to cut you,’ ” Zimmer said.

Floyd has now finished the terms of his sentence and has been otherwise publicly supported by the club.

General manager Rick Spielman released a statement last month, after the judge's ruling, saying the Vikings "expect (Floyd) to be with the team at the start of training camp" on July 26.

