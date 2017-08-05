Vikings GM Rick Spielman talks upcoming season

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman discusses the upcoming season with Dave Schwartz. (Photo: KARE 11)

MANKATO, Minn. - For the final time on Saturday, the Vikings held a nighttime practice in Mankato.

It's a bitter sweet end to what has been a great relationship between the Vikings and the city, before they begin holding training camp in Eagan next year.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman talks with Dave Schwartz about the change of venue, the new players, and the upcoming season.

