Vikings kick off season on MNF vs. Saints

MINNEAPOLIS - The Vikings open the 2017-18 season on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.
It marks the 60th MNF game for the Vikings and the team's second time starting the season on MNF in three years.
It will also mark the second time in the last ten years that the Vikes will open the season at home. The last time was versus Jacksonville in 2012.
A couple of big rival games include the Vikings versus the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving and on December 23, the team travels to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.
Here's the schedule:
Week 1 - Monday, Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints - 6:10 PM on ESPN
Week 2 - Sunday, Sept. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers - Noon on FOX
Week 3 - Sunday, Sept 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon on FOX
Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Detroit Lions - Noon on FOX
Week 5 - Monday, Oct. 9 at Chicago Bears - 7:30 PM on ESPN
Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Green Bay Packers - Noon on FOX
Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Baltimore Ravens - Noon on CBS
Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 29 at Cleveland Browns (London) - 8:30 AM on NFLN
Week 9 - BYE WEEK
Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 12 at Washington Redskins - Noon on FOX
Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams - Noon on FOX
Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 23 at Detroit Lions - 11:30 AM on FOX
Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 3 at Atlanta Falcons - Noon on FOX
Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 10 at Carolina Panthers - Noon on CBS
Week 15 - Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Noon on CBS
Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 23 at Green Bay Packers - 7:30 PM on NBC
Week 17 - Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago Bears - Noon on FOX
