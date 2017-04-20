Vikings kick off season on MNF vs. Saints

Jan 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Sam Bradford (8) during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Vikings open the 2017-18 season on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

It marks the 60th MNF game for the Vikings and the team's second time starting the season on MNF in three years.

It will also mark the second time in the last ten years that the Vikes will open the season at home. The last time was versus Jacksonville in 2012.

A couple of big rival games include the Vikings versus the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving and on December 23, the team travels to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.

Here's the schedule:

Week 1 - Monday, Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints - 6:10 PM on ESPN

Week 2 - Sunday, Sept. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers - Noon on FOX

Week 3 - Sunday, Sept 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon on FOX

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Detroit Lions - Noon on FOX

Week 5 - Monday, Oct. 9 at Chicago Bears - 7:30 PM on ESPN

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Green Bay Packers - Noon on FOX

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Baltimore Ravens - Noon on CBS

Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 29 at Cleveland Browns (London) - 8:30 AM on NFLN

Week 9 - BYE WEEK

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 12 at Washington Redskins - Noon on FOX

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams - Noon on FOX

Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 23 at Detroit Lions - 11:30 AM on FOX

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 3 at Atlanta Falcons - Noon on FOX

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 10 at Carolina Panthers - Noon on CBS

Week 15 - Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Noon on CBS

Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 23 at Green Bay Packers - 7:30 PM on NBC

Week 17 - Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago Bears - Noon on FOX

