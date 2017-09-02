Vikings put veteran LG Alex Boone on cut list

Dec 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Alex Boone during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings have released left guard Alex Boone after one season, completing a substantial makeover of their offensive line after a struggle last year.



Boone was among 34 players the Vikings cut Saturday to comply with the 53-man regular season roster limit. Boone signed a four-year contract worth as much as $26.8 million as a free agent from San Francisco in 2016. He'll count $3.4 million against Minnesota's salary cap.



The Vikings will now have only one returning starter from last season's front five: Joe Berger has moved from center to right guard. Also released were guards Willie Beavers and T.J. Clemmings, fourth-round draft picks in 2016 and 2015, respectively.



Quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Mitch Leidner were also released.



