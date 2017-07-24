Vikings rookie ready for training camp battle

MANKATO, Minn. - Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook is looking forward to learning from veteran Latavius Murray.

He may have to wait a little while for that help as Murray starts training camp on the sidelines after being placed on the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Cook will also be battling with Jerick McKinnon for playing time in the backfield as the Vikings look to replace the offensive void left by the departure of Adrian Peterson.

