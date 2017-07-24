KARE
Close

Vikings rookie ready for training camp battle

The rookies are ruling the roost in Mankato, and that means a lot of eyes on the running back position. Dave Schwartz was live in Mankato for the first real practice of the training camp.

Dave Schwartz , KARE 8:40 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

MANKATO, Minn. - Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook is looking forward to learning from veteran Latavius Murray. 

He may have to wait a little while for that help as Murray starts training camp on the sidelines after being placed on the physically unable to perform list on Monday. 

Cook will also be battling with Jerick McKinnon for playing time in the backfield as the Vikings look to replace the offensive void left by the departure of Adrian Peterson.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories