Vikings sign former Gophers QB Mitch Leidner

Dec 27, 2016; San Diego , CA, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner.

The Lakeville native was not drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Leidner attended the Baltimore Ravens rookie mini-camp but did not sign with the team.

As a Gopher, Leidner ranked 2nd in passing attempts (1,029) and completions (580), ranked 3rd in passing yards (7,287) and 5th in passing TDs (36).

Other former Gophers on the Vikings roster are Isaac Fruechte and Marcus Sherels.

The Vikings also announced that the team has waived linebacker Darnell Sankey.

