Vikings Sign RB Latavius Murray

On the field of the U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

Eden Prairie, Minn. - The Minnesota Vikings are picking up a new running back in the announcement of their latest roster move.

Latavius Murray joins the Minnesota Vikings after spending the first four years of his career with the Oakland Raiders. Murray, who was a sixth-round selection (181st overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft, has led the Raiders in rushing the last two seasons. The former Central Florida Knight has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns on 543 carries (4.2 average) in 45 career games (31 starts). Murray was named to his lone Pro Bowl appearance following the 2015 season when he rushed for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns on 266 attempts (4.0 average) and caught a career-high 41 passes for 232 yards. The Nedrow, New York, native totaled 788 rushing yards and a career-best 12 rushing touchdowns along with 33 receptions for a career-high 264 receiving yards in 2016.

The move comes after the Vikings declined to exercise four-time all-pro running back Adrian Peterson's option earlier this month.

