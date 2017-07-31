KARE
Close

Vikings training camp heats up with practice skirmish

Latavius Murray talks recovery, Laquon Treadwell and Antone Exum Jr. scuffle at Vikings training camp in Mankato.

KARE Staff , KARE 8:54 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

MANKATO, Minn. - Vikings safety Antone Exum, Jr., and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell were involved in a skirmish at Monday's afternoon practice.

KARE 11's Dave Schwartz was there and spoke to Exum, Jr. after practice. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories