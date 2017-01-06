WASHINGTON - John Wall a season-high 18 assists and scored 18 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105 on Friday night for their ninth straight home victory.
Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins had 41 points on 16-of-30 shooting after scoring eight points in a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Bradley Beal had 22 points for Washington, and Marcin Gortat hit all nine of his field-goal attempts and scored 19 points. The Wizards have won 10 of 15 overall.
Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which has dropped six of its last eight Gorgui Dieng added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach Lavine had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Washington Wizards beat Timberwolves 112-105
KARE 8:46 PM. CST January 06, 2017
