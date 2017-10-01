Watch 2017 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon finish line

Twin Cities in Motion (Photo: Petko Beier, Competitive Image, Inc.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The 36th annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon gets underway at 7:55 a.m. on Sunday, October 1.

The Marathon begins near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and finishes near the Minnesota State Capitol.

Watch the streaming of the finish line live on kare11.com, on the KARE 11 app and the KARE 11 Facebook page and You Tube from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also find the video of the finish line in 15-minute increments here after the racers begin to cross the finish line.

RELATED: Weekend traffic could be a mess

© 2017 KARE-TV