WATCH: Twin Cities Marathon winners cross the finish line
Men's marathon champ Dominic Ondoro, women's champ Jane Kibii, men's wheeler champ Matthew Porterfield and women's wheeler champ Hannah Babalola cross the finish line of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. http://kare11.tv/2fBSzNF
KARE 5:12 PM. CDT October 01, 2017
