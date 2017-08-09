'We Are One' Minnetonka football camp

Minnetonka High School varsity football players took over coaching duties at the inaugural "We Are One" football camp on Tuesday night. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNETONKA, Minn. - Minnetonka High School varsity football players took over coaching duties at the inaugural "We Are One" football camp on Tuesday night.

They hosted 35 special education student athletes from the Minnetonka School District. The campers went through a series of drills with their football buddies and even posed for a team photo following the event.

"I think the campers passion wore off on our kids and I think they bonded right away. Hopefully, there will be some year long and lifelong friendships that come out of the event," said Minnetonka head football coach Dave Nelson.

