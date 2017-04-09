White Sox hand Twins first loss with 6-2 win

Apr 8, 2017; Chicago, IL, - White Sox designated hitter Avisail Garcia (26) runs past Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro (21) as Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) looks on and then scores in the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports, Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) - Avisail Garcia went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Geovany Soto homered and the Chicago White Sox handed the Minnesota Twins their first loss of the season with a 6-2 victory on Saturday.



Soto's homer was his third of the season in four games.



Garcia fell a double shy of the cycle. He had a two-run triple in the second inning against Minnesota starter Adalberto Mejia (0-1).



Garcia and Soto hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth.



The Twins (4-1) were looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1968, but they failed to find the good pitching they had in their first four wins.

