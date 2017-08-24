Who needs Vegas? Vikings players pick Mayweather-McGregor fight

It's the fight everyone is talking about: including the Vikings.

Sunday might be their third preseason game, but Saturday night some of the guys still plan on getting together at the team hotel to watch Floyd Mayweather take on Conor McGregor.

Who are they picking? Well, right now most of the team's money is Mayweather, but a few guys aren't counting McGregor out.

Either way, the fight of the century has the Vikings fired up.

Check out the video to hear players like Kyle Rudolph and Xavier Rhodes breakdown what they expect come Saturday.

