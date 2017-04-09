Wild beat Coyotes 3-1 for franchise-record 49th win

Apr 8, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Wild center Charlie Coyle (3) celebrates with Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. The Wild won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots, Martin Hanzal scored in his return to the desert and the Minnesota Wild set a franchise record with their 49th win by beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Saturday night.



The Wild already clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs and the victory over the Coyotes gave them a franchise-record 105 points.



Erik Haula and Eric Staal scored in the first period. Hanzal scored in the third in his first game in Arizona since being traded with Ryan White to Minnesota on Feb. 26



Brendon Perlini scored for the Coyotes and captain Shane Doan had an assist in what may be the final game of his 21-year NHL career.



Mike Smith stopped 41 shots his 312th game with the Coyotes, passing Bob Essensa for most in franchise history.

