Wild beat Kings 5-4 in overtime

Feb 27, 2017 Mikael Granlund (64) scores in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) at Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Mikael Granlund beat two defenders to find open ice and wrap the winning shot around goalie Jonathan Quick just 12 seconds into overtime, giving the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.



Granlund's 20th goal of the season gave goalie Devan Dubnyk his NHL-leading 33rd win and the Wild their 15th comeback victory. They answered all four goals in regulation by the Kings, from Nick Shore, Tanner Pearson, Jake Muzzin and Marian Gaborik.



Jason Zucker's spinning wrist shot midway through the third period tied the game for the Wild, who also had goals from Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Schroeder and Ryan White in his debut. White and Martin Hanzal were acquired in a trade with Arizona the night before.

