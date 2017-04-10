Wild-Blues playoff schedule announced

Eric Staal #12 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates with teamamtes on the bench after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on April 8, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The NHL has announced the schedule for the first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

The Wild secured home ice advantage for the first round, so they'll host the series opener this Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild will also host game two on Friday night.

Games three and four move to St. Louis. If the series continues beyond four games, then games five and seven will be in St. Paul, and game six in St. Louis.

The Minnesota Wild said ticket availability is expected to be limited because of high demand. Pregame festivities are being planned at the X before each playoff game, with exact details to be announced later.

The complete Wild-Blues playoff schedule (all times Central):

- Game 1: Wednesday, April 12 at 8:30 p.m. in St. Paul

- Game 2: Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. in St. Paul

- Game 3: Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. in St. Louis

- Game 4: Wednesday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. in St. Louis

- Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, April 22 in St. Paul (time TBD)

- Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, April 24 in St. Louis (time TBD)

- Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 26 in St. Paul (time TBD)

© 2017 KARE-TV