Wild coach Boudreau takes a shot at ownership with junior hockey team

COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau is trying his hand at ownership.

Boudreau is part of an ownership group, which also includes his wife Crystal, that is starting up a new USPHL franchise called the Blue Ox.

The team will begin playing his season. Its home rink will be the Coon Rapids Ice Center.

Former New Ulm Coach Jay Witta is also a part owner and he's the team's head coach.

Their first game will be September 22 at home.

