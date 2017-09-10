MN Wild Forward hosts benefit. Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Minnesota Wild Forward Jason Zucker is ringing in the hockey new year in style.

On Tuesday September 12, Zucker is hosting a “Kick-off Party” for the hockey season at 612Brew in Minneapolis.

The party will also feature other members of the Wild and other Minnesota sports teams. All ticket proceeds will benefit the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Jason and his wife Carly stopped by the KARE 11 Studios to talk about the event with Dave Schwartz.

