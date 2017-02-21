Wild look to beat rival Blackhawks before five-day break

SAINT PAUL — It's always a big game when the Wild face the Blackhawks, but this time around more than just their rivalry is on the line.

Hoping for a win before their five-day break, Minnesota is also trying to put more distance between themselves and Chicago in the standings when they meet Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

"We feel like we're going to have to go through them to make a run here," Wild center Charlie Coyle said. "We want to take care of business here in the regular season and set ourselves up the best we can for the playoffs. Right now, all we can do is beat them tonight, get the two points and kind of separate ourselves."

In recent years, the Blackhawks have had the Wild's number in the playoffs. However, lately the regular season has been dominated by Minnesota.

In 2013, 2014 and 2015: the Blackhawks ended Minnesota’s season in the playoffs, but the Wild own an 8-0-1 mark versus the Blackhawks in the teams’ last nine meetings.

"We've had some regular season success," Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk said. "But every single game has been a great game and a difficult one. They beat us here last time so it's important that doesn't happen tonight."

Minnesota comes in seven points ahead of Chicago in the race for the best record in the Western Conference, and head coach Bruce Boudreau believes that will bring out the best in the Blackhawks.

"That team gets up for every important game," Boudreau said. "I think they'll think this is an important game. Being an athlete, you love to play in these kinds of situations."

