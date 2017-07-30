Wild, Niederreiter agree to 5-year, $26.25 million contract

Apr 22, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter (22) skates with the puck in the third period against the St Louis Blues in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with right wing Nino Niederreiter on a five-year, $26.25 million contract.



The Wild announced Sunday their deal with the restricted free agent, who established career highs last season with 25 goals, 32 assists and a plus-17 rating among several other categories. The 24-year-old Swiss star was one of four players to appear in every game for the Wild last season.



Niederreiter will make $4.6 million this season. The annual average value of the contract is $5.25 million for salary cap purposes.



With a big body in front of the net and a sharp shot, Niederreiter has thrived in Minnesota since being acquired four years ago in a trade with the New York Islanders for Cal Clutterbuck and a third-round draft pick.

