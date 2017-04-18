Wild prepare a gameplan for Blues goalie Jake Allen

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 16: Jake Allen #34 and Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues defend against Martin Hanzal #19 of the Minnesota Wild in Game Three. April 16, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild spent a lot of time on screening the goalie and tip drills Tuesday in their last practice before taking off for St. Louis.

They do so with good reason as the Wild have only scored three goals in three games and Jake Allen has been incredible. The St. Louis net minder has a .91 goals against average and a .974 save percentage all while single-handedly helping the Blues dominate the first round series.

Dave Schwartz caught up with the players after practice.

