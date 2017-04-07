Wild top Avalanche after weird goal wave-off

Nino Niederreiter tapped in the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Minnesota caught a break when a late goaltender interference call disallowed a goal and the Wild held off the Colorado Avalanche 4-3. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Today Sports Images, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER - Nino Niederreiter tapped in the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Minnesota caught a break when a late goaltender interference call disallowed a goal and the Wild held off the Colorado Avalanche 4-3.

The win Thursday night tied franchise records for points and wins in a season.



Nate Prosser, Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker also added goals for the Wild, who have amassed 104 points and 48 wins in clinching the second spot in the Central Division.



Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots as No. 40 picked up win No. 40.



Tyson Jost scored his first NHL goal. Matt Nieto and Francois Beauchemin also contributed goals during the home finale for the Avalanche.



The Avalanche had a 6-on-4 with 1:39 remaining after Christian Folin was called for cross-checking and Colorado pulled goaltender Calvin Pickard. About 25 seconds later, Sven Andrighetto pushed the puck past a sprawled-out Dubnyk. The officiating crew waved off the goal, it was reviewed, and at first called a good goal. But Minnesota challenged the play claiming goaltender interference and the tying goal was negated.

© 2017 Associated Press