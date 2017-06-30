Wild trade Pominville, Scandella to Buffalo

Minnesota Wild forward Jason Pominville (29) skates after the puck in the first period against the St Louis Blues in game five of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

ST PAUL, Minn. - Former Sabres captain Jason Pominville is returning to Buffalo after being acquired along with defenseman Marco Scandella in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Wild.

In exchange, the Wild acquired forwards Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno as well as Buffalo's third-round pick in next year's draft. The trade was struck on Friday, a day before the NHL's free-agency signing period opens.

The Sabres addressed a considerable need on defense in adding Scandella. A defensive-minded player, he has seven seasons of NHL experience, in which he has 27 goals and 89 points in 373 games.



Pominville returns to Buffalo after the Sabres traded him to Minnesota in a multiplayer trade in April 2013.



Ennis is a playmaking forward whose production has been hampered by injuries over the past few seasons. Foligno scored a career-best 13 goals in his fourth full season with Buffalo last year.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella (6) skates with the puck in the first period against the St Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

