Wild's Granlund, Niederreiter file for salary arbitration

Feb 21, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund celebrates his goal with forward Nino Niederreiter and forward Mikko Koivu in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild right wings Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter, both restricted free agents, have filed for salary arbitration.



The NHL Players Association announced Wednesday the list of 30 players around the league who made the election. Teams can do the same Thursday. Hearings take place July 20 through Aug. 4 in Toronto, unless agreements on new contracts are reached before then.



The Wild have been working on long-term deals for Granlund and Niederreiter, both of whom are coming off career seasons. Granlund had 26 goals and 43 assists for a team-leading 69 points in 81 games. Niederreiter had 25 goals and 32 assists, playing in all 82 games.

© 2017 Associated Press