Window not closed: Lynx open training camp with high expectations

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx opened training camp Sunday and expectations are higher than ever.

With almost all of their veterans back from last year, the Lynx look to once again make a run at a WNBA championship and are using last year's finals loss as motivation.

Coach Cheryl Reeve was pleased with the team's energy on day one, and star Maya Moore made it clear the Lynx don't feel like the championship window is closed.

To hear from the team and to see video from training camp: check out the video above.

© 2017 KARE-TV