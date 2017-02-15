WMU, Fleck agree to share 'Row the Boat' legacy

Fleck spent four seasons at Western Michigan and leaves with a 30-22 record. He brought the program from 1-11 in his first season to the national spotlight this year (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - After former-Western Michigan University Head Coach P.J. Fleck made the move to University of Minnesota, many wondered -- would Fleck be able to take his popular three-word mantra "Row the Boat" with him?

A recent agreement between Fleck and WMU says yes.

A recent news release from WMU says that both the university football program and Fleck will share the catch phrase. The two parties have come to an agreement in which Fleck will legally assume ownership of the phrase and be able to use and transfer it at will.

The University will continue to use "Row the Boat" in its football materials and displays -- recognizing and celebrating Fleck's tenure at WMU. Fleck was named head coach in 2012. Over the course of 4 years, the Broncos football program built itself up to the 2016 team that held a 13-0 season record, won the Mid-American Conference championship and made a New Year's Cotton Bowl appearance against the University of Wisconsin.

As part of the agreement and to honor Bronco football accomplishments and his time with the team, Fleck will also make a yearly gift of $10,000 to support a scholarship that will be awarded to a Bronco football player. The Fleck Family Football Scholarship will be awarded each year beginning in fall 2017.

The Fleck Family Football Scholarship builds on an earlier $50,000 gift commitment that Fleck made with WMU. The gift was made as part of a larger campaign drive to renovate the Waldo Stadium coaches offices as part of stadium renovations completed in preparation for the Broncos' 2016 season.

Fleck's mantra "Row the Boat" is one that is highly personal, as Fleck has noted publicly, and grew from the way he and his family coped after the loss of an infant son.

P.J. Fleck accepted the head coaching position at University of Minnesota in January after the school fired former head coach Tracy Claeys. He received a five-year contract worth $18.5 million.

