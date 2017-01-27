Lynx Assoc. Head Coach Jim Peterson resigns

MINNEAPOLIS - Saying it was in the best interests of himself and his family, Jim Peterson resigned his position Friday as Associate Head Coach of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.

I very much enjoyed the time that Jim and I shared together over the last seven seasons,” said Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve. “Jim fully immersed himself into the WNBA and worked extremely hard to become the very best assistant in the league. He was committed to helping us build a culture of winning that has allowed us to enjoy a historic run of success during his time with the Lynx. He brought a prodigious understanding of the game of basketball that benefited all those around him. We are all grateful for his years of dedication on and off the court."

