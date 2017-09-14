Lynx center Sylvia Fowles selected WNBA MVP

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has been named the WNBA's most valuable player. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has been named the WNBA's most valuable player.

The league announced the award Thursday before the Lynx hosted Washington in Game 2 of their best-of-five semifinal series. Fowles received 35 of 40 first-place votes from a media panel.

Fowles averaged 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks to lead the Lynx to a 27-7 record and the top seed in the playoffs. She also shot 65.5 percent from the field, leading the WNBA in shooting percentage for the fifth time in her career.

New York's Tina Charles finished second in the voting. Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker was third.

