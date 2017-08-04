Lynx guard Whalen sidelined with broken hand

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Lynx star guard Lindsay Whalen had surgery Friday for a broken bone on her left hand. She'll be sidelined indefinitely.
The Lynx say Whalen had the surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Whalen injured her hand during the third quarter of Thursday night’s 69-54 win over the Atlanta Dream
Whalen, a 14-year veteran, is averaging eight points and a team-high four assists per game this season.
