Lynx guard Whalen sidelined with broken hand

Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (13) dribbles in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks in game two of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Lynx star guard Lindsay Whalen had surgery Friday for a broken bone on her left hand. She'll be sidelined indefinitely.

The Lynx say Whalen had the surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Whalen injured her hand during the third quarter of Thursday night’s 69-54 win over the Atlanta Dream

Whalen, a 14-year veteran, is averaging eight points and a team-high four assists per game this season.

© 2017 KARE-TV