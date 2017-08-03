Lynx outscore Dream 23-2 in 4th quarter, reach 20 wins

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Minnesota used a 23-2 fourth quarter to cruise past the Atlanta Dream 69-54 on Thursday night.

Minnesota (20-2) is the first team in league history with 20-plus wins in seven straight seasons.

The Lynx scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter for a 60-52 lead and Brittney Sykes finally ended Atlanta's drought with two free throws at the 3:38 mark.

Maya Moore added 15 points for Minnesota but she was just 4 of 14 from the field. Lindsay Whalen left in the third quarter with a hand injury.

Minnesota was just 1 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half but still led 35-30 behind Moore's 12 points.

Layshia Clarendon led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points. The Dream closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run for a 52-46 lead as Minnesota was held to 11 points.

