Lynx reach 100 points for 3rd straight home game, top Sky

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 12 rebounds for her 20th double-double, and the Minnesota Lynx topped 100 points for the third straight home game with a 110-87 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.



The Lynx set a WNBA record with 35 assists - without injured point guard Lindsay Whalen. They topped the 34 assists that both Los Angeles and Seattle had against Chicago earlier this season.



Maya Moore hit her 461st career 3-pointer, moving past Katie Smith for the franchise record.



Minnesota (26-7) needs a Los Angeles loss later Friday night to clinch the best record in the league.



Renee Montgomery added a season-high 21 points for Minnesota, which shot 67 percent from the floor. Moore had 20 points, seven rebounds and a season-high nine assists.



Kahleah Copper scored 21 points for Chicago (12-21), which was eliminated from the playoff hunt with the loss. Stefanie Dolson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and nine assists.

