Lynx select G Alexis Jones with 12th overall pick

The Minnesota Lynx moved to shore up their backcourt Thursday by drafting Alexis Jones with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA Today Sports Images, Jeffrey Becker)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Lynx moved to shore up their backcourt Thursday by drafting Alexis Jones with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

Jones, a 5 foot 9 inch guard, averaged 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during her senior year at Baylor. She was selected as a 2017 AP Honorable Mention All-America, and a unanimous first team All-Big 12 selection. Jones recorded the Big 12's only triple-double of the year when she notched 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Oklahoma.

“She’s a playmaker, she’s a baller, she’s going to make a basketball play instinctively,” Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve said. “The three-ball, no question about it, is something this team needs. Every prospect we looked at had that as an attribute.”

The Lynx lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in last year's WNBA finals, and their roster is getting a touch long in the tooth. Jones is a player that could be a foundation of the franchise's next generation.

© 2017 KARE-TV