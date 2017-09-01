Lynx sign All-Star center Sylvia Fowles to extension

Stock image (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA Today Sports, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Lynx have signed All-Star center Sylvia Fowles to a multi-year contract extension.

The Lynx announced the move Friday as they move toward the end of a regular season dominated by Fowles. The favorite for league MVP is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. The Lynx are trying to return to the WNBA Finals for the third straight year.



Fowles has been honored as the Western Conference player of the month for three straight months and her 19 double-doubles are a Lynx record.



Despite four losses in the nine games since Lindsay Whalen was injured, the Lynx still have a league-best 25-7 record with two games to play.

