Lynx to host 2018 WNBA All-Star Game

The Minnesota Lynx will be hosting the WNBA All-Star Game in 2018. The announcement came Saturday that the Verizon WNBA All-Star 2018, the league's midseason showcase, will take place July 28 in Minneapolis. http://kare11.tv/2eyr5f6

KARE 6:15 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

