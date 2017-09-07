Wolves host 2-day 'garage sale' with rare collectibles

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves call it a "new era, new look" this coming season, with renovations at Target Center, and a new team logo and uniforms. That means making room for new gear, and fans stand to benefit, with hundreds of collectibles up for grabs at a two-day "garage sale."

The Wolves are offering discounted merchandise, including bobbleheads, jerseys, autographed basketballs and other items, many featuring the team's previous logo.

The Timberwolves garage sale runs Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8 from 7:30am to 6:00pm in the skyway level of Mayo Clinic Square.

The team's first regular season game in the remodeled Target Center will be Friday, October 20 against the Utah Jazz.





