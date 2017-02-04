Wolve's LaVine out for remainder of the season

Jan 28, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick (6) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn -- What seemed like a small injury late in the Timberwolves game last night against Detroit, has turned into a much bigger loss.

The team announced today that LaVine has a torn ACL in his left knee. The injury appears to have been suffered in the second half of Friday nights loss. LaVine will have surgery to repair the knee but the date of that has not been set.

LaVine had been having a good season before Friday night's injury averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Timberwolves Head Coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to address the media this evening ahead of the team's game against Memphis.

