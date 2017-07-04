Wolves rookie undergoes surgery for foot injury

March 17, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Justin Patton (23) during the second half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament against the Rhode Island Rams at Golden 1 Center. The Rams won 84-72. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves are losing a first-round draft pick to an injury before the season even starts.

The Wolves announced Tuesday that rookie center Justin Patton injured his left foot during a recent workout. He underwent successful surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal – the bone on the outside of the foot that connects to the little toe.

The team says he will not play in the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The Timberwolves acquired the rights to Patton, along with Jimmy Butler, less than two weeks ago, on June 22, from the Chicago Bulls. They traded Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft rights to Lauri Markkanen, who was the seventh overall selection in the 2017 draft.

Patton averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game over one season at Creighton, and was named Big East Freshman of the Year. The 20-year-old ranked second nationally with a field goal percentage of 67.6 percent, the highest of any freshman from a major conference in NCAA history.

The Timberwolves have not said how long Patton will be out.

