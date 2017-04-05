Wolves whipped by Golden State 121-107

Clay Thompson dropped 41 points on the Timberwolves, leading Golden State to a 121-107 victory. (Photo: Sergio Estrada-USA Today Sports Images, Sergio Estrada)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Klay Thompson scored 41 points for his 10th career 40-point game, Stephen Curry had 19 points and nine assists, and the playoff-ready Golden State Warriors ran their winning streak to 12 straight by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 on Tuesday night.



Matt Barnes contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Golden State could wrap up the West's No. 1 seed as soon as Wednesday night with a win at Phoenix and a Spurs' loss at home to the Lakers.



Now, it seems, the Warriors just need one key reinforcement: Kevin Durant. And KD could be back by week's end with his team on quite a roll to finish the regular season atop the NBA again.



Andrew Wiggins scored 24 for Minnesota, which couldn't keep up with Golden State's spiffy passing and contributions from so many players on both ends of the floor.

© 2017 Associated Press