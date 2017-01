WOODBURY, Minn. - Ryan Shaver sits down with Woodbury's Nathan Bursch who says he still plans on signing with the Gophers. The state's top recruit, Blaise Andries, says he will do the same.

Check out the video to hear Bursch breakdown what these last few weeks have been like as a recruit and why he's choosing to stick with Minnesota.

National Signing Day takes place on February 1.