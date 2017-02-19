Zucker has 2 goals, assist as Wild beat Predators 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Jason Zucker scored two goals and added an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Saturday night.
Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu each had a goal and assist, and Eric Staal also scored as the Western Conference-leading Wild surpassed last season's total with their 39th win. Devan Dubnyk made 37 saves.
Minnesota, which is 6-1-1 in its past eight games, has a nine-point lead over Chicago in the Central Division and is one point back of Washington for the most points in the NHL. The Wild are 12-1-3 in their last 16 games against division foes.
Colin Wilson and P.K. Subban scored for Nashville, which played for the first time after its mandatory five-day break.
Since becoming a line on Nov. 25, Zucker, Koivu and Granlund have combined for 110 points. The Wild are 29-6-4 since then.
