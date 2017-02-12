Hockey provides life lessons for Shakopee HS boys hockey team

(Photo: Brandon McCauley)

SHAKOPEE, Minn - With nearly 20 years of coaching under his belt, Coach Ed Loiselle decided to change things up with his Shakopee High School boys hockey team this year.

In years past, he named his captains based on best performance.

"I thought in today's world, with all the changes going on and trying to develop leaders, I'd better do something different," says Coach Loiselle.

His idea to do things differently morphed into a challenge for his captains to make a difference in the community.

Projects for the Sabres hockey team so far this year have included caroling at a retirement home, reading to elementary students, and work with Feed My Starving Children.

For Shakopee HS Junior Evan Holm, the decision for his project came easy: a sled hockey scrimmage.

Evan's father, Aaron, lost both of his legs below the knee in an accident. He’s now a member of the Minnesota Wild Sled Hockey team. Sled hockey is an adaptive sport is that provides an opportunity for those who have lost or lost the use of their lower extremities to get back out on the ice.

"We don’t talk about that,” Aaron says. “We talk about we need to do to compete and win.”

Participants are seated in a sled and use two hockey sticks equipped with gripping blades to maneuver the ice in a competition played just like the one on skates.

Last week, thanks to Evan, the Shakopee boys team traded their skates for sleds in a scrimmage with the Minnesota Wild Sled hockey team at the Shakopee Ice Arena.

“It’s a whole different world,” Evan says. “We’re over here struggling and falling on our backs. They’re just flying buy us.”

For the crowd who had gathered inside the arena, it was easy to see the mismatch. Near the end of the 2nd period, the Wild had netted 15 goals, while the Sabres had mustered up just one. Evan's teammates embraced the challenge.

“It was eye opening how they make it look,” says Shakopee Senior Captain Dylan Pass. “They were doing sauce passes over me, and I couldn’t even go in a straight line for more than five feet.”

For Aaron Holm, the afternoon meant so much more than the final score. It was a chance to provide some exposure to his sport, all thanks to an idea from his son.

“It’s a huge life lesson that people with disabilities have the ability to compete, it is just a different level,” Holm says. “When we introduce them to our sport, it’s a challenge. It’s almost like the disability is switched.”

If you want to get involved in sled hockey, or would like some more information about it, you can click here.

(© 2017 KARE)